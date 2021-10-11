philadelphia marathon

Philadelphia Marathon requires runners to be vaccinated for 2021 race

The rule covers all of the races and events, which are scheduled for November 19 through 21.
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly Marathon requires runners to be vaccinated for 2021 race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Runners participating in the 2021 Philadelphia Marathon must be vaccinated against COVID-19, race organizers announced Monday.

The rule covers all of the races and events, which are scheduled for November 19 through 21.

Organizers are offering runners who don't wish to participate options to defer to next year, transfer to virtual, or receive a partial refund.

Detailed information will be sent to anyone who is already signed up for the race.

"We believe these changes will increase safety and protection for our devoted athletes," organizers said in a statement.

Because of the requirement, the Dunkin' Munchkin Kid's Run has been canceled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiacovid 19 vaccinephiladelphia marathoncovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA MARATHON
Preliminary date set for Philadelphia Marathon Weekend 2021
Philadelphia Marathon info, course, road closures
Philadelphia Marathon runner pounding the pavement for over 50 years
Local doctor running Rothman 8k to honor late husband
TOP STORIES
Del. state auditor accused of nepotism, fraud, witness intimidation
Woman charged in 2 slayings at Jersey Shore says she's being framed
Pa. attorney general jumps into 2022 governor's race
Small plane crashes in CA neighborhood setting homes on fire
Source: Talks progressing for Simmons to return to 76ers
Surveillance video released amid search for Philly hit-and-run driver
Philly Ballet set for return with Nutcracker, '22 slate of shows
Show More
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets in sandwich
FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed
The dangers of social media, impact on teens
16-year-old shot during vigil for another teen shooting victim: Police
Southwest canceled thousands of weekend flights, disruption continues
More TOP STORIES News