Police release images of vehicle wanted in Kensington shooting that injured 9

Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.

In response to the mass shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney said, "I'm appalled and devastated by this despicable, brazen act of gun violence. My heart is with the family and loved ones of those injured, and with everyone impacted by this tragedy."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting of nine people over the weekend in the city's Kensington section.

Investigators said it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

Police said multiple shooters exited a black vehicle and fired at least 40 rounds, striking nine people.

The victims have been identified as eight men and one woman between the ages of 23 and 40.

"There's one individual who remains intubated, the rest of them are stable, some have been released," said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Monday morning.

Police released images of the dark-colored 2003-07 Honda Accord sedan allegedly used in the shooting.

Police also believe the same vehicle was used in an October 7 shooting that injured a man on the 3100 block Kensington Avenue.

According to investigators, the wanted vehicle has blue-tinted after-market headlights and tinted windows.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

"At this point in time it looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and just began firing at the group of individuals that were there," said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.