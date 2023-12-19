WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker announces her 'Big Three' top staff positions

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 3:55PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker announced her administration's top three staff positions for when she enters office next month.

She calls the group her "Big Three."

Tiffany Thurman will serve as Chief of Staff, Sinceré Harris will be Chief Deputy Mayor of Intergovernmental Affairs, Sustainability, and Engagement and Aren Platt will serve as Chief Deputy Mayor of Planning and Strategic Initiatives.

Parker says the selections have experience in federal, state and city government, as well as business and non-profit work.

