Rev. Warren Bloom Sr., 9th Democratic running for Philly mayor, dances to send a message

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The field of Democrats running to be Philadelphia's next mayor now stands at nine with the entry of a former candidate.

The Action Cam was in Mantua Friday morning as Rev. Warren Bloom Sr. announced his bid for the city's top elected office.

Bloom ran in 2019, as well.

He kicked off his campaign by dancing, urging everyone to "get down to help the city stand back up."

Bloom joins eight other candidates in an ever more crowded Democratic primary field ahead of next year's election to succeed Mayor Jim Kenney.

No Republican has announced a bid for mayor so far.