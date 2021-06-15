Society

One year after committing to build more equitable city, Kenney says there is more work to be done

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One year after laying out a plan to build a more equitable city, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says it's a good start, but more work is yet to be done.

Kenney held a news conference Tuesday morning on the Pathways to Reform, Transformation and Reconciliation.

The initiative began on June 4, 2020, following the murder of George Floyd and local Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

"Unpacking decades of systemic racism cannot simply be carried out in a single year, but we believe we are well on our way to learning from our past, taking accountability for our mistakes, and driving change that will make our government and our city for all Philadelphians," Kenney said.

Led by a steering committee of 48 members, the group has focused its work on four key priorities: Public Safety and Policing, Economy, Community Engagement and Reconciliation Process and Health.

Kenney said the work of that committee is only just beginning.

