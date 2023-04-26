Ed Rendell endorses Rebecca Rhynhart in race for Philadelphia Mayor

Former mayor and former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell announced his endorsement for Rhynhart, saying her experience and character make her the best choice.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart picked up some significant support Wednesday in her quest to become Philadelphia's next mayor.

Former mayor and former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell announced his endorsement for Rhynhart, saying her experience and character make her the best choice.

"The citizens of Philadelphia have a very important decision to make," Rendell said. "Our city has been hit by extraordinary circumstances which could not have been foreseen and which have forced it to the edge of a precipice. Fortunately, an unusually large number of candidates stepped up and entered this campaign with the belief that they could best lead us out of the quagmire we are facing. However, based on her experience, her record as an elected official and her personal character, I believe Rebecca Rhynhart is the best choice."

Rhynhart already has the backing of two other former mayors: Michael Nutter and John Street.

On Tuesday night, Rhynhart joined five other Democratic mayoral hopefuls in a debate at 6abc. You can watch a recap on a full range of topics right here.