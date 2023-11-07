Voters to head to the polls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey for Election Day 2023

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday is Election Day in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and voters are expected to head to the polls starting in just a few hours.

The biggest race in our area is for Philadelphia mayor, but there are also city council races with big implications for the future of the city. A crucial state Supreme Court seat in Pennsylvania is also on the ballot, which is a race that some consider a bellwether for 2024.

City commissioners are telling voters that if you've made a mistake on your mail-in ballot, it's not too late. Voters can get a replacement ballot at City Hall or cast a provisional ballot.

People were already dropping off their ballots ahead of voters heading to the polls Tuesday.

"Every vote will be protected, every vote will be counted," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner during a news conference on Monday.

His office is working to ensure the integrity of Tuesday's election and plans to activate an election task force with 40 attorneys working on any issues that might come up.

"This office is going to do everything in its power, along with other city entities, to make sure your vote is protected and you know what to do if there's any kind of interference," Krasner said.

PHILADELPHIA ELECTION DAY

In Philadelphia, the nation's sixth largest city, the race for the city's 100th mayor is between Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh. The winner will replace Democrat Jim Kenney, who cannot seek reelection due to term limits.

The race for Philadelphia city council has a crowded field of candidates running for the seven at-large seats. Two Republican and two Working Families party candidates are vying for the two spots reserved for non-majority parties.

PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION DAY

If you live outside of Philadelphia, there are a number of races for the board of education, DA and sheriffs.

Statewide, voters will decide who serves on Pennsylvania's Supreme Court. Republican Carolyn Carluccio faces the Democrat Dan McCaffery.

"If the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has to play a role in deciding where our state's electoral votes go, again, I think people are concerned what the Republican and Democrat split will be on the court," noted Alison Young, a Republican strategist.

That race could also reveal what turnout could look like for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

"It's going in the wrong direction if Philadelphia gets to the point where it no longer needs to be factored in statewide. I think that's a big problem for the county," said Mustafa Rashed, CEO and president of Bellevue Strategies.

Polls open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NEW JERSEY ELECTION DAY

New Jersey voters are wrapping up casting ballots for a new Legislature, with all 120 seats on the ballot. Republicans are fighting for a shot at controlling either chamber for the first time in more than two decades.

The GOP has stopped short of declaring they would recapture control of the Assembly or Senate, which they haven't held since 2001. But they sounded optimistic after picking up seven legislative seats in 2021, when Gov. Phil Murphy won reelection by a slimmer margin than polls had projected.

At stake is control of the 80-member Assembly and 40-seat Senate, with Democrats currently dominating both chambers, as well as holding the governorship.

Candidates in this year's contested races each ran on their own issues. But overall, Democrats focused on a number of property tax rebates they delivered over the last two years as well as pledging to defend abortion rights.

Republicans campaigned in part on ending Democrats' more than two decades of control and leaned heavily on what they cast as the state's failure to recognize parental rights in schools. Specifically, the GOP opposes a lawsuit by the state Attorney General's Office that would prevent three school districts from notifying parents of a student's transgender identity.

Offshore wind farms, which Murphy and Democrats have pushed and passed legislation to support, also dominated in the election in key battleground districts. The final days of the campaign got a shock when Danish wind company Orsted, which had planned two offshore projects, abruptly scuttled their plans. It was a blow to Murphy specifically and Democrats in general.

Republicans said it was a victory for grassroots opposition to wind farms as well as a sign Democrats blundered on a major piece of their agenda.

Democrats hold a 25-15 seat advantage in the Senate and a 46-34 edge in the Assembly.

New Jersey's Legislature has 40 total districts, with each sending one senator and two Assembly members to Trenton. Both parties typically run all three candidates together on a ticket. Among the most closely watched races this year is the 11th District, where Democrats control the Senate seat and the GOP has one of the two Assembly spots.

Voting started in late September when the first mail-in ballots went out. The state also offered early in-person voting.

Polls will be open in New Jersey Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is no election in Delaware.

Action News will have complete election results in Philadelphia and across the region Tuesday night once the polls close.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.