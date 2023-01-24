Philadelphia Mayoral candidates discuss gun violence

The panel discussed how the candidates presented their platforms and initiatives on how they plan to stop crime and violence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and the roundtable panel discussed the recent Philadelphia Mayoral Candidate forums held across the city as the race for mayor heats up!

6abc participated in and streamed a candidate's forum specifically on the subject of gun violence, presented by the offices of Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr. and Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, plus several community-based gun violence organizations.

Nine out of the 10 candidates were in attendance.

You can see the entire 2-hour forum here.

The panel discussed how those running for mayor presented their platforms, ideas and initiatives on how they plan to stop crime and violence and keep residents safe should they be elected to the office.

Those topics included law enforcement accountability, budgeting for city services, strategies to fight blight and investment in youth and workforce development. Panelists make their picks for who is breaking away from the pack early in this race.

They also discussed the inauguration of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) his speech that reached across the aisle, and his new announcement on hiring requirements for government jobs.

And how do New Jersey residents feel about Governor Phil Murphy (D)? Plus a tribute to the legendary Disc Jockey Jerry Blavat.

This week's panel includes Larry Platt, Christine Flowers, David Dix and Alison Young.