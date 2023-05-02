Our panel gives its take on who stood out most at last week's debate and shares insight into what makes this such a close race.

Who won the Mayor's Debate? Our Inside Story panel says ...

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards interviewed Lauren Cristella - Interim President & COO of the famed Committee of Seventy, Philadelphia's 100-year-old non-partisan, non-profit that oversees governmental ethics and integrity.

C70 conducted the first public poll for the Philadelphia Mayor's Race.

Cristella shared the interesting results and the demographics that are making this democratic primary race too close to call. They also discussed the importance of every Philadelphian making their voice heard by voting in the primary on May 16th.

Tamala and the Panelist continued the conversation about the Mayor's Race, dissecting the performances of the six candidates that took part in the last televised debate put on by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, The United Way of Greater Philadelphia & Southern New Jersey and 6abc.

Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell pressed the candidates on a myriad of issues.

Also, this week Rebecca Rhynhart won the endorsement of former Governor and Mayor Ed Rendell and Cherelle Parker won the endorsement of Derek Green.

The panel answers whether endorsements, TV ads or 'boots on the ground' during election day will make the difference in this race with a little more than two weeks to go!

This week's panelists include: Mark Segal, Dom Giordano, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Farah Jimenez.