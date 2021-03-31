Mother speaks out after son killed inside Philadelphia Mills mall: 'My worst fear happened'

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family members are grieving after their loved one was gunned down inside the Philadelphia Mills mall on Monday.

"I'll never be the same, never. I'm broken. I'm literally broken," said Nakisha Billa. Her son, Dominic, 21, was shot and killed in the food court of the mall after some type of altercation.

Police are on the hunt for two men involved in the killing. Police believe the suspects got away on a SEPTA bus.



Billa says her son was making preparations for the next chapter of his life.

"He said, 'Mom, can you fill out my resume and my certificate for carpentry? I wanna go over to Local 420 and apply for this steamers apprenticeship,'" recalled Billa.

Dominic's stepfather, Leroy Russell, Jr., had been teaching him how to build things and fix cars.

SEE ALSO: Video from SEPTA bus may hold key clue in Philadelphia Mills mall killing
EMBED More News Videos

The person responsible for a fatal shooting inside the Philadelphia Mills mall, that left the stepson of a DA's office detective dead, remains at large.



"For me, it was to show him what it is to be a man, and how to work and do something with his life, teaching him new trades," said Russell.

Billa, who is a SEPTA bus driver on Route 84, was just arriving at the mall to pick up passengers moments after the shooting.

"And I had a passenger get on and I was saying, "What in the world is going on at the mall?" And he said, 'Ma'am, somebody just got shot up in the mall.' And it happen to be my son. My worst fear happened. My worst fear was of losing my son. That's my worst fear. I did everything I could to keep him protected. I didn't want him to go outside," she said.

Police say this appears to have been a senseless killing. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimemurdermall
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chilling video shows woman being attacked in Philly
Husband of Pa. mother explains moments before deadly road rage shooting
Quakertown neighborhood upset over feral cat problem
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
2 teens shot near Philadelphia park
Boy jumps into action after sister starts choking
Entrepreneur with Philly ties killed in motorized surfboard accident
Show More
Video from SEPTA bus may hold key clue in Philadelphia mall killing
Man killed while working on video about Philly gun violence
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
City Council holds virtual hearings to address gun violence surge
Penn researchers tracking 'alarming' spread of COVID variants
More TOP STORIES News