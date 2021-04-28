Man arrested in deadly Philadelphia Mills mall shooting

By
Philly police announce arrest in deadly Philadelphia Mills mall shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting inside the Philadelphia Mills Mall last month.

Police say Gregory Smith, 21, was arrested Wednesday in the murder of 21-year-old Dominic Billa.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on March 29 after a large fight broke out by the food court inside the mall located on 1400 block of Franklin Mills Circle.

Billa was shot in the chest multiple times and died from his injuries.

Police say surveillance video from inside the mall helped them track down Smith who is facing murder charges.

District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed last month that Billa was the stepson of a detective assigned to his office's Homicide/Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

"I'll never be the same, never. I'm broken. I'm literally broken," said Nakisha Billa after her son was gunned down inside the Philadelphia Mills mall on Monday.



"I'll never be the same, never. I'm broken. I'm literally broken," said Billa's mother, Nakisha Billa in an interview with Action News.

"My worst fear happened. My worst fear was of losing my son. That's my worst fear. I did everything I could to keep him protected. I didn't want him to go outside," Billa added.

