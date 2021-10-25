missing girl

Philadelphia police: Missing 13-year-old reunited with family

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a missing teen has been found safe.

Leienna Cuevas, 13, is now home with her family, Philadelphia police said Tuesday afternoon.

She had been missing since the afternoon of October 23.

No further details were released.



MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamissing girlmissing childrenphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
Gabby Petito's autopsy shows she died by strangulation
Another age-progression image released of Dulce Maria Alavez
Age-progression picture shows what missing NJ girl may look like today
TOP STORIES
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
53 years after snowball: Fan throws flowers at Eagles coach after loss
Speeding DUI suspect kills 2 in fiery Philly crash: Police
Kidnapped North Carolina teen rescued thanks to viral TikTok signal
What we know about Astroworld festival victims
2 found dead after murder-suicide in Target parking lot: Police
Man, 29, killed while exiting vehicle in Philadelphia
Show More
Biden administration asking schools to hold vaccine events
Child inside stolen vehicle found safe; suspect still at large
Barriers, crowd control focus in Travis Scott Astroworld concert probe
Disney+ gets special discount at $1.99 in 6-day deal
AccuWeather: Big Warm Up Starts Today
More TOP STORIES News