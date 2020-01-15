Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can; 2 people questioned: Sources

Officials say that a teen girl told school officials about a body in a trash can at 6th and Rockland streets in Olney.
"We were notified by an official from a school that there was a child reporting that sometime around the Christmas break, or slightly after Christmas, she was aware of a homicide that occurred," said Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter. "I'm sure she has the information as to who was with her at the time. Apparently she was a witness to the homicide."
Sources tell Action News that they are working to determine if the teen had any involvement in the crime.
A source says a man and his friend beat and stabbed the victim to death. Sources also say the suspects stabbed another man, but he played dead and was able to get away.
#BREAKING: Police now on scene of what may be Philadelphia’s 18th Homicide for the New Year. A man who appeared to have been shot stuffed in a trash can. Live Details next at 5 & 6 on Action News. @6abc pic.twitter.com/291iIcY8WW— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) January 14, 2020
Two people were questioned by Philadelphia detectives Tuesday night but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
** A previous version of this story identified the teen as the victim's ex-girlfriend, according to sources. Police sources later confirmed this not to be accurate.