Crime Fighters: Family searches for answers in son's death

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grieving family makes a tearful plea for help in finding their son's killer."Our son was just a beautiful, kind individual who loved his basketball," Donna Morgenstern said.In fact, basketball is what Daymond Garner was watching in the early morning hours of Monday, June 5, 2017."He was simply sitting watching television enjoying basketball. It is very distraught to us," said Morgenstern.It was just after 1 a.m. and the 29-year-old was sitting in his home along the 6500 block of North 16th Street in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.And that's when police say someone forced their way into the house and shot Garner multiple times.He died at the scene.Garner's grandmother was upstairs at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured."We're all hurting because somebody decided to take somebody's life," the victim's father, Daymond Garner, said.The city of Philadelphia is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission atAll calls will remain anonymous."All I ask is that whoever knows anything to please come forward because you have taken such a great person out of this world, with so many people who love him, who love him," Morgenstern said.