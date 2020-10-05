Man critical after he is shot multiple times in South Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire has left a 19-year-old man critically injured in South Philadelphia, according to police.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2500 block of South Newkirk Street.

Investigators said the man was shot in the chest, stomach and legs. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the victim lives in West Philadelphia and are not sure at this time why he was in the neighborhood.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored van seen fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police.
