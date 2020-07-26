Woman shot after a man fires into large crowd gathered to watch a street race in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was injured when a gunman opened fire on a large crowd in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday morning.Police said hundreds of people were gathered outside the BP Gas Station at 67th Street and Passyunk Avenue, a popular spot for street racing.According to investigators, an argument broke out between two groups of people around 2:30 a.m. Police said a man driving a Polaris Slingshot pulled out a gun and fired at least 16 shots into the crowd, with one of those bullets hitting a 31-year-old woman. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she is in serious condition.Investigators said everyone left the scene following the shooting, but detectives are hoping surveillance cameras from the gas station and a nearby car dealership will help them with the case.