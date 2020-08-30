Man killed in drive-by shooting while talking to police officers in Strawberry Mansion

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a man was shot multiple times by a drive-by shooter as he was outside talking to two Philadelphia police officers in the city's Strawberry Mansion section early Sunday.It happened around 12:20 a.m. near the 2400 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue in North Philadelphia.Investigators said police were called to the scene after reports of a disturbance at a large house party. According to police, as the officers arrived they exited their car and began talking to a 33-year-old man who was at the party. That's when, according to the officers, a dark-colored Nissan Maxima sped by and opened fire on the man, striking him at least 5 times.Police said when the shots rang out, the officers ran for cover and called for backup, bringing in dozens of officers from several surrounding districts.Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Investigators said the Maxima was later stopped on the Girard Point Bridge and a man and a woman were taken into custody.Police said they believe the incident began as an argument inside of the party.