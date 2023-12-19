Philadelphia nonprofit Rock to the Future offers free music education to students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia non-profit is helping kids march to the beat of their own drum...literally.

The program called "Rock to the Future" offers free music education to students from 6th through 12th grades in the Germantown and Kensington neighborhoods.

The group also provides resources and tutoring for the students with their school work.

6abc Photojournalist Dan Sheridan shows us the lessons they're learning that go far beyond just music.

For more information, visit https://rocktothefuture.org/