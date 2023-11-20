The Philadelphia Orchestra is presenting what it calls a live-to-picture concert.

Philadelphia Orchestra Performs Live Score to Disney Tim Burton's 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Orchestra is presenting what it calls a live-to-picture concert, featuring a Tim Burton favorite, The Nightmare Before Christmas.

"These presentations of live orchestra to film are so fantastic to watch," says Jeremy Rothman, Chief Programming Officer for the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "You hear the music, front and center."

He says it's a way to be totally immersed.

The performances will take place in the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall.

"You see the full Philadelphia Orchestra live in front of you on the stage, and then above the orchestra is a large format, cinematic screen that will be showing this amazing film," explains Rothman.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the film, which features Jack Skellington, also known as the Pumpkin King.

"Jack Skellington ventures into Christmas Town from Halloween, and discovers the similarities and the differences between these holidays," says Rothman. "And it's just a fantastic orchestral score all the way through."

There are fan-favorite songs like, "What's This?"

"Danny Elfman is such an incredible composer. He creates great sounds and colors through his orchestrations," says Rothman. "And it's such a fun score."

Even the movie's villain sings in "Oogie Boogie's Song."

"It's an incredible cast of characters. It's so imaginative in the design and the Claymation," says Rothman.

The performances are part of the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Family Discovery Series.

"We want to make sure that families all feel welcome here, and we want to make sure that we're offering something for everyone," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations at the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

"It's something that every generation can really enjoy," says Rothman.

He adds that audiences will be absolutely captivated by the Philadelphia Orchestra when a score like this comes to life.

The Philadelphia Orchestra performs Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert November 24-26 at Verizon Hall.

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas | Tickets

Verizon Hall (Inside the Kimmel Center)

300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102