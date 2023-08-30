Union for Philadelphia Orchestra musicians authorize strike if talks break down

Musicians have authorized a strike against the Philadelphia Orchestra if a deal can't be reached for a new contract that expires on September 10th.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Musicians authorized a strike against the Philadelphia Orchestra if bargaining breaks down for an agreement to replace the four-year deal that expires on Sept. 10.

Local 77 of the American Federation of Musicians said Sunday that 95% of voting members approved the strike authorization a day earlier. In addition to an agreement on compensation and benefits, the union said it wants 15 vacant positions filled.

"For a long time, that meant that the musicians were among the best paid, but today - they're dead last among their peers and other premiere orchestras," said Ellen Trainer, President of the Philadelphia Musicians' Union Local 77. "What's been offered now is not something we're interested in."

"What has been offered right now ensures we will remain dead last among our peers in the premiere orchestras in the country," added musician Holly Blake.

Base salary in 2022-23 was $152,256, including electronic media agreement wages, the union said. Each musician received a supplemental payment of $750 or $1,500 in each year of the contract.

Blake says having a competitive wage allows them to attract new and younger talent, particularly those who are just graduating and fill vacancies.

Retirement benefits are also a sticking point.

"We used to have a defined benefit contribution plan, and we want to make sure that the younger members of the orchestra will have an opportunity to retire with dignity," said Blake.

"We are disappointed in the decision by AFM Local 77 and the musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra to authorize a strike," management said in a statement. "We will continue to negotiate in good faith towards a fiscally responsible agreement that ensures the musicians' economic and artistic future."

The orchestra completed its summer residency at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on August 19. Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin wore a blue T-shirt supporting the union during an open rehearsal at Saratoga on Aug. 11.

The 2023-24 season at Philadelphia's Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Cultural Campus is scheduled to open Sept. 28 with Nézet-Séguin conducting a program that includes cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

The orchestra filed for bankruptcy in 2011 and emerged a year later. Musicians struck on Sept. 30, 2016, causing cancellation of that season's opening night, then announced an agreement two days later.

The orchestra last month canceled a four-concert California tour with principal guest conductor Nathalie Stutzmann scheduled for March and was replaced by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, whose music director is Stutzmann.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.