philadelphia orchestra

Philadelphia Orchestra performs for live audience once again

Tuesday night was the first night since the start of the pandemic the orchestra performed in front of a full capacity live crowd.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Orchestra performs for live audience once again

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As guests waited in line outside the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia, you could tell it was a special night.

After all, it had been nearly two years since anyone had seen the Philadelphia Orchestra live in person.

Tuesday night was the first night since the start of the pandemic the orchestra performed in front of a full capacity live crowd.

"This is my first evening out in a wonderful venue. So, I'm very excited to be here," said Erica James.

Once through the door, after being screened for proof of a Covid-19 vaccination, you felt the energy only increase.

"I'm excited because we're all back in person. I love the orchestra," said Ellen Phillips.

Then at 6 o'clock, it was showtime. The Philadelphia Orchestra was greeted with a standing ovation. The performance started with world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Philadelphia Orchestra CEO Matias Tarnopolsky says this was a big night for more than just the guests. Many employees made big sacrifices to get back to this point.

"Everyone took a salary cut and some people left the organization. But we were really able to keep everyone as whole as we could and making music and connected to the community," said Tarnopolsky.

The orchestra certainly didn't disappoint the crowd.

"It was very emotional and of course wonderful. The Philadelphia Orchestra," said guest Enrique Curchitser.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiasocietycoronavirusphiladelphia orchestracommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA
'I Heart Philly' installation celebrates return of live entertainment
Philadelphia Orchestra to merge with Kimmel Center
Pianist makes history playing music composed by Black pioneer
Philly Orchestra celebrating Lunar New Year with music, movie premiere
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Northeast Philly
Officer under investigation after video of confrontation surfaces
Discovery of hidden camera leads to rape, sex charges for Pa. doctor
Bryan Danielson opens up about leaving WWE for AEW
Jefferson Hospital shooting suspect charged with murder, other crimes
NJ man caught in racist tirade facing more charges
Princeton University scientist awarded 2021 Nobel Prize in physics
Show More
2 dead, 4 hurt in Tuesday night shootings
Company offers $10K cash prize in Philly cheesesteak competition
New charges announced in crash that killed firefighter on I-76
Who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters right now?
Food price increases concern many local shoppers
More TOP STORIES News