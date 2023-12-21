Triple shooting inside Philadelphia store leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in the city's Frankford neighborhood Wednesday night.

It happened inside a store just after 6 p.m. on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue.

Officers say the first victim was a 20-year-old man who was shot once in the right leg. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

The second victim, a man in his 20s, was shot multiple times. He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

A 28-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the right foot. Police say she drove herself to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital, where she was placed in stable condition.

Police have not released any further information on the victims or what may have led to this shooting.

No arrests have been made and no suspects were identified.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker