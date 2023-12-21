WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Southwest Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, December 21, 2023 5:48AM
Quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia
Quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed one person, and injured three others in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 7300 block of Chelwynde Avenue.

A man was shot and killed and a 17-year-old is in critical condition.

Two others, a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There was no word yet on any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW