Southwest Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed one person, and injured three others in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 7300 block of Chelwynde Avenue.

A man was shot and killed and a 17-year-old is in critical condition.

Two others, a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There was no word yet on any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

