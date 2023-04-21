Philadelphia officer placed on administrative leave after accidentally shooting man in Germantown

Police say officers were called to the scene after a 911 call reported a person with a gun.

The officer was identified by the department as 50-year-old James Edmiston.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was accidentally shot by police with his own gun in Philadelphia's Germantown section earlier this week

It happened around 4:14 p.m. Monday on the 5700 block of North 21st Street.

Police say a 62-year-old man was walking his dog on a leash near 20th and Chew streets when one of two loose pit bulls began to attack his dog.

The man reportedly tried to pull the dogs apart but was unsuccessful. That's when police say the man shot and killed the attacking dog.

The man, who was licensed to carry, then walked home to the 5700 block of North 21st Street to take care of his injured animal.

At some point after the gunfire, the man was able to flag down a 14th District officer to report the incident.

According to police, the man told the officer that he had just shot the dog around the corner and that his gun was in a holster on his side.

The officer told the man that he would have to secure his weapon, and the man placed his hands above his head so the officer could gain access to the weapon, authorities said.

While trying to remove the weapon, authorities say the officer accidentally shot the man in the leg.

The victim was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital by the officer and placed in stable condition.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.