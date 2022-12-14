Man shot during carjacking in Feltonville; 2 suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was shot during a carjacking on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Feltonville section.

Police say two men shot the victim in the back and stole his car.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

