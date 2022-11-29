WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia police searching for child taken in stolen vehicle

Police say a 4-year-old child was left in the running vehicle when a suspect jumped in and took off.

6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 12:28AM
Tuesday, November 29, 2022 12:28AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a young child who was taken away in a stolen vehicle.

It happened Monday night near the intersection of 52nd and Chancellor streets in West Philadelphia.

Police say a 4-year-old child was left in the running vehicle when a suspect jumped in and took off.

Police believe the vehicle may be a dark-colored Honda CRV.

The child has not yet been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call police by dialing 911.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

