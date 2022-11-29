Philadelphia police searching for child taken in stolen vehicle

Police say a 4-year-old child was left in the running vehicle when a suspect jumped in and took off.

Police believe the vehicle may be a dark-colored Honda CRV.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a young child who was taken away in a stolen vehicle.

It happened Monday night near the intersection of 52nd and Chancellor streets in West Philadelphia.

The child has not yet been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call police by dialing 911.

