Mother, daughter found shot to death inside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman and her mother were found shot to death in their beds.

Police were called to the 4300 block of Palmetto Street around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning for reports of a shooting.

Investigators found a 25-year-old woman and her 55-year-old mother shot to death in their beds.

The Action Cam on the 4300 block of Palmetto Street after the reported shooting on July 10, 2023.

Action News has learned that police are investigating the deaths as a possible murder-suicide.

Neighbors say regardless of what exactly unfolded inside the home, these were the last people you'd expect to lose their lives in such a violent manner.

"I cry so much because I see them every day. Every day I talk to them. They don't speak our language, but they are beautiful people," said Elba Cruz, who lives next door.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.