Chopper 6 over junkyard fire in Philadelphia on Aug. 15, 2023.

The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. Tuesday near Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire crews are battling a junkyard fire in Philadelphia's Parkside section.

Multiple agencies are on the scene working to get the fire under control.

No injuries are reported at this time.