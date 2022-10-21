WATCH LIVE

Man found dead in Tacony suffered gunshot wound to head, police say

Friday, October 21, 2022 12:50AM
Police initially believed the victim might have fallen out of his wheelchair and struck his head on the ground.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was found dead in the city's Tacony neighborhood.

It happened on October 18, around 8:42 p.m., on the 4700 block of Alcott Street.

Police say 55-year-old Thomas Hennessey suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was found unresponsive on the ground with blood around his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

