Police investigate abduction, robbery pattern in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating an abduction and robbery pattern that has developed in Northeast Philadelphia.

At least three cases have been reported between 3:40 a.m. and 5 a.m. this week.

The first incident was reported on Tuesday.

Police say a woman was walking north on Academy Road around 4:20 a.m. when four teens robbed her at gunpoint. Police say she was then forced into a white U-Haul van.

One of the suspects then punched her in the face while the driver of the van fired two gunshots in her direction, investigators said.

The second incident was reported an hour later on Tuesday.

A man was inside his vehicle using the TD Bank drive-thru when police say a white U-Haul van pulled up and blocked his exit path.

"Two offenders exited the U-Haul pointing guns at him. In spite of their demands, he was unable to withdraw money from the ATM machine," said police in a news release.

The suspects then stole the victim's 2011 black Mercedes Benz.

The third incident was reported around 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a man was walking on the 9200 block of Delaware Avenue when the suspects pulled up in a white U-Haul van and forced him into the vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim was reportedly threatened to be killed if he didn't provide money.

Police say the suspects drove to a convenience store on the 9100 block of Frankford Avenue where the victim withdrew $300. The suspects allegedly attempted to get more money at another ATM but they were unsuccessful.

"The complainant was told to transfer money using a banking app. He called his mother to do so and she sent him an additional $300. His phone was taken and they fled in an unknown direction," said police.

No arrests have been made.

Police released images of some of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.