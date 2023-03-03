1 arrested, 1 at large after suspects fire shots at Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One suspect was arrested and another is at large after shots were fired at Philadelphia police officers Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. near 54th and Summer streets in West Philadelphia.

Police say the suspects fired toward officers and hit a police cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for a second suspect at this time.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

