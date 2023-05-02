Emergency crews are on the scene in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section after a multi-vehicle crash left a path of destruction on Monday night.

Multi-vehicle crash leaves path of destruction in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are on the scene in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section after a multi-vehicle crash left a path of destruction on Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near 30th and Diamond streets.

Police say at least four vehicles were involved.

The view from Chopper 6 shows a residence damaged along with several vehicles.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

