World Series: Pediatric cancer survivor has message for Bryce Harper

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young cancer survivor is hoping he can inspire the Phillies to a World Series win after his favorite team inspired him through treatment.

"He was a normal, active three-and-a-half-year-old, and the weekend leading into the 4th of July we noticed some swelling around his neck and his groin," said Jack's mom, Katie.

It was leukemia. Katie was eight and a half months pregnant when her son was diagnosed. He was given a two-and-a-half-year treatment plan.

"It was a lot to kind of digest," said Katie.

With the support of their community, they fought and found the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. There, they were directed to Harper's Heroes -- Bryce Harper's foundation where the star hosts patients and survivors at the ballpark for a day away from cancer.

"In many ways, we feel guilty about it. We don't feel like we deserve it, but we're happy he's able to have these really amazing things and we're thankful these sports teams are so wonderful to the community surrounding them," said Brad, Jack's dad.

Now, Jack is celebrating two years of being done with cancer treatments, but his favorite team is still with him.

"Are you going to stay up and watch the game tonight?" Jack's mom asked him.

"Yeah!" he exclaimed.

The Phillies helped Jack through his cancer journey because they inspired him and they made him feel special during a difficult time. Now, he's hoping to return the favor and inspire his heroes to a World Series victory.

In a video produced by Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Jack told the team her hopes the Astros lose and wanted Harper to know that he's his hero.