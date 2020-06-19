Philadelphia Phillies: 5 players, 3 staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Clearwater, Florida

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies confirmed on Friday that several players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.The five players and three staffers were working at the facility in Clearwater, Florida, team officials said.The first case was confirmed on Tuesday. The names of those who tested positive were not released.Meanwhile, the team said eight staffers have tested negative, while 12 staffers and 20 players living in the Clearwater area, including major league and minor league players, are being tested and are awaiting results."In terms of the implications of this outbreak on the Phillies' 2020 season, the club declines comment, believing that it is too early to know," the team said in a statement.The team said all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff."The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," Managing Partner John Middleton said.