Phillies' postseason anthem 'Dancing On My Own' reaches 1 billion streams on Spotify

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies' postseason clubhouse anthem, "Dancing On My Own," has reached one billion streams on Spotify.

Phillies players picked up the 2016 Robyn cover by British singer Calum Scott as a rally cry last season during the team's playoff run.

Now, as they continue another postseason run, you can hear it played around Citizens Bank Park, at bars and restaurants across the city and on the radio.

Scott posted about the milestone on social media, saying he's truly thankful for the honor.

He also wrote: "Also just want to say a huge thank you to the Phillies, all of their fans and everyone in the city who has embraced this song for a second time. I'm grateful for every single play."