Trea Turner has a proven track record of success. The Phillies just need him to get going or time will run out before you know it.

Trea Turner and the Phillies can still turn things around. But will it be in time to matter?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The great Yogi Berra once said, "it gets late early out there."

We can apply that phrase to the Phillies' season.

We might still be in May, but this division and a Wild Card spot could be gone before they know it.

We can blame a myriad of reasons for their slow start.

No Rhys Hoskins.

Bryce Harper missed the first five weeks of the season.

They haven't hit well with runners in scoring position.

The pitching - both the starters and the bullpen - has been up and down.

All that has contributed to inconsistent play.

Trea Turner has a role in this as well.

The Phillies' prized $300 million free agent signing in the offseason has underachieved mightily.

His batting average and OPS are well off his career averages.

He's on pace for a career-high in strikeouts.

I'll remind you, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber got off to slow starts in their first seasons with the Phillies.

Even Bryce Harper struggled.

He ended the month of May of his first campaign in a Phillies uniform with just a .248 batting average.

Turner has a long enough track record of success for us to trust him.

The Phils just need it to be sooner rather than later - or time will run out before you know it.