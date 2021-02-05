Phillies to honor local frontline workers with Citizens Bank Park banners

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies will once again honor frontline heroes this season for their sacrifices during the pandemic.
The team is devoting the street banners around Citizens Bank Park to honor 41 local essential workers.
"The honorees selected for this once in-a-lifetime opportunity will be invited to take part in a photoshoot at Citizens Bank Park for their official Frontline Hero banner, which will be on display in time for the Phillies Home Opener on Thursday, April 1," the Phillies said in statement Thursday.
The team says frontline heroes to be nominated include (but are not limited to) local health care workers, first responders, law enforcement officials, sanitation workers, grocery store staff, delivery personnel, teachers, volunteers and other essential workers.
To nominate a frontline worker, fans need to upload a video to Phillies.com/frontlineheroes telling the Phillies about their candidate and why he/she should be selected for this opportunity.
The deadline is February 13.
