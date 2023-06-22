Phillies-Braves game postponed Wednesday night due to rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies game vs. the Atlanta Braves was postponed Wednesday night after a rain delay.

The game will be made up on Monday, September 11, as part of a split day/night doubleheader.

Tickets for the June 21 game will be valid for the newly scheduled 1:05 p.m. game.

The game originally scheduled on September 11 will remain at 6:40 p.m.

According to the Phillies, all fans with tickets to Wednesday night's game will receive an email for a complimentary ticket offer to select remaining 2023 home games.