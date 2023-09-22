Jim Gardner gets Philadelphia Phillies phans hyped as team vies for playoff spot

"This is our house," he says, warning opposing teams that Citizens Bank Park is the "most frightening place to be in October."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A familiar voice is helping Phillies phans get ready for what they hope will be another Red October.

Action News legend Jim Gardner narrated the new hype video as the team closes in on another playoff berth.

"This is our house," he says, warning opposing teams that Citizens Bank Park is the "most frightening place to be in October."

The Phillies maintained their hold on the top NL wild-card spot with a 5-4 victory over the New York Mets on Thursday night.

Alec Bohm also homered and Bryce Harper added a pair of hits for the defending NL champion Phillies, who opened a seven-game homestand with their fifth win in their last seven games.

The Fightins (84-69) are 3 games ahead of Arizona for the first NL wild card.

The Mets and Phillies will face off in six of the final nine contests, with three more scheduled in Philly this weekend before they close out the regular season Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in New York.

The Phillies improved to 3-4 against the Mets this season.