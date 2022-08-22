Jim Gardner throws first pitch, delivers play-by-play at Phillies game

"This is easily the most terrifying moment of my career," said Jim Gardner before tossing the first pitch at the Phillies game.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pitching news stories is effortless for Jim Gardner. But pitching a fastball down the middle is a whole other ball game.

"This is easily the most terrifying moment of my career," said the 45-year veteran of Action News in Philadelphia.

Gardner, originally from New York, arrived in Philadelphia in 1976. Within a few days, he became a Phillies fan. The sport had already run deep in his blood since his early childhood days.

"I played high school baseball. I've been, you know, throwing with my sons for how many years," he said. "If I don't make a good pitch, my wife and I are going to get into our car and drive home."

Luckily for Gardner, he got to stay to watch the game. His perfect pitch landed right in the lap of the Phillie Phanatic, which was met with roaring applause.

"I nailed it," Gardner said.

As icing on the cake, Gardner got to step inside the broadcast booth and deliver play-by-play alongside Larry Andersen and Scott Franzke. He joined the roster of retirees that are being featured at the ballpark.

"You feel proud representing the station and Action News," said Gardner. "And you also know that in 15 seconds, it could be a disaster."

As he winded up his pitch, the clock started winding down. Gardner is only a few months away from officially retiring at the turn of the new year.

"I'm not counting down the days but you know, it's a complicated, conflicted set of emotions," he said. "But, you know, here I go."

RELATED: Phillies vendor celebrates 50 years selling food and drinks at ballparks