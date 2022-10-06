Phillies fever is heating up in Philadelphia

You can watch Game 1 at 2:07 p.m. Friday right here on 6abc.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies postseason begins in St. Louis on Friday.

It's something that hasn't been seen in over a decade -- 11 years to be exact.

At Chickie's & Pete's in South Philadelphia we spoke with fans watching the final regular season game with their minds on the Cardinals.

For Andrew Kruc, this is a special time.

"This is the first time they've been in the playoffs since my grandpop passed," said Kruc.

He says he knows grandpop is going to give the Phillies a little extra push to win this series.

"The Phillies were always on in his house and I hope he's watching, smiling and giving them some good luck," said Kruc.

Everyone Action News spoke with feels a Phillies upset is coming against the Cardinals.

Especially after fighting through a slow start to the year, a managerial switch and a long stretch without star Bryce Harper.

"I didn't think we were going to make the playoffs but we did. So, we're proud of the team," said Steven Brown.

Over at the New Era store at Citizens Bank Park, Eric Caliendo was feeling the postseason buzz, buying some new gear for Friday.

"It feels amazing. I feel like I was a younger kid at that point so I'm excited. I think we can do some damage," said Caliendo.

Bryce Harper celebrates after the Phillies won against the Houston Astros to clinch a wild-card playoff spot, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Houston. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

We even caught up with former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel in Doylestown. He knows a thing or two about postseason baseball.

He likes our chances against the Cardinals as long as the bats show up.

"We need to put some runs on the board... I feel real good about the first couple rounds," said Manuel.

You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals at 2:07 p.m. Friday right here on 6abc.

Game 2 is set to begin at 8:37 p.m. on Saturday. It is scheduled to be on ESPN 2.

If there is a Game 3, it will start at 8:37 p.m. on Sunday. It is scheduled to air on ESPN.