Mystery Phillies fan buys two rounds of beer for people in Section 103

There are 352 seats in Section 103 at Citizens Bank Park. With drinks between $12 to $16, that's more than $4,400.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As if Philadelphia Phillies fans needed more reason to celebrate Wednesday night's win, hundreds of people in Section 103, got not one, but two rounds of free drinks!

It was all thanks to an anonymous fan.

Now others are left wondering, "Who?"

"He bought beer from me in the past at an Eagles game, and at this game, he came up to me and saw me. He was like, 'I'm in Section 103, I want everyone to have a beer,'" said fan Reginald Duval Saint.

Duval Saint is a beer vendor at Citizens Bank Park. His personal goal is to serve beer at every MLB stadium.

He says drinks on Wednesday night ranged from $12 to $16 for canned cocktails, and that the buyer wanted to be anonymous.

"At this point, everyone is just super grateful and doesn't even know if they should take the beer or what. Like who is it? Who is it?" said Ashley Phillips, who was sitting in the section.

"And then the guy came down my row, and we noticed that we knew each other, and I thanked him, and didn't make a big deal about it," she said.

"Is this on brand for him?" asked 6abc's Christie Ileto.

"This guy was always a super nice guy, comes a from a great family. He's just a nice person, and he doesn't want the credit for it, which is something that doesn't happen often," said Phillips.

The mystery buyer also did this twice, which adds up to roughly $9,000.