Community sends Delaware teen to Phillies NLCS Game 3 in style

Kind strangers who sat next to the teen last week at the game paid for the transportation and tickets to Friday's game.

On Friday evening, the Action Cam was there as Newtown headed from Claymont to Citizen's Bank Park in a stretch Hummer limo.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Delaware 16-year-old who saved up $700 for a ticket to last week's Phillies NLDS Game 3 headed to Friday night's NLCS Game 3 in style.

Cody Newtown saved up the money to attend last week's game in memory of his father, Dan, who died in December of 2021.

They used to go to games together.

"As soon as they hit the postseason I thought about my dad, how happy he would be. He was a diehard fan," said Newton.

Cody Newton with his father Dan.

On Friday evening, the Action Cam was there as Newtown headed from Claymont to Citizen's Bank Park in a stretch Hummer limo - an upgrade from last week's $50 Uber ride.

Kind strangers who sat next to the teen last week at the game and heard his story paid for the transportation and tickets to the big game.

Cody and his new friends are sitting in section 143. They say they'll be right in front of Kyle Scwarber.