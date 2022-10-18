Teen honors late father at Phillies game; community steps up to send him to NLCS

"As soon as they hit the postseason I thought about my dad, how happy he would be. He was a diehard fan," said Cody Newton, who went to the Phillies game alone to honor his father.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a story of love, loss, baseball, and the goodness of humanity -- and it all happened in left field.

"I only expected a win from the Phillies, that's it," said Cody Newton

The 16-year-old saved up $700 for a ticket to last Friday's NLDS Phillies Game 3 and got quite the show.

The teen from northern Delaware knew he needed to be there in memory of his dad, Dan, who died in December of 2021.

"As soon as they hit the postseason I thought about my dad, how happy he would be. He was a diehard fan," said Newton.

So the teen sat alone to watch the game last weekend, but he quickly made a friend, striking up a conversation with Chris Greenwell who sat beside him. Greenwall is a single dad.

"I couldn't imagine my son going to Phillies games without me in the future and it touched my heart," said Greenwall.

Their conversation led to a Facebook post and then something magical happened.

"A lot of people started commenting, 'what can we do to make this kids experience better?'" said Greenwall. "A gentleman by the name of John Landoll said he'll step up and he'd buy tickets for him."

Newton will be cheering in person once again -- with his dad in mind.

"I really appreciate everybody that's done stuff for me," said Newton.

Cody Newton with his father Dan.

And the $50 Uber ride Newton took to last Friday's game is also being upgraded.

Charles Jarimillo donated his time and ride -- a 40-foot stretch limo.

Newton and Greenwell will be sitting in the same section, cheering as loud as they can.