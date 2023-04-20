Ducis Rodgers looks at the Phillies' slow start to see how concerned fans should be about the Local 9.

Is it time to panic about the 2023 Phillies?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From postseason magic to a really bad start in 2003 -- the 8-11 Phillies are causing many fans to be concerned.

Some nights the bats explode.

On others, they can barely muster a hit.

The two aces at the top of the rotation - Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola - have struggled out of the gate.

The bullpen has been one of the worst in baseball.

And as of this taping, the Phillies' longest win streak of the season is two.

Two games!

I'm here to tell you to take a breath. It's not time to panic.

Baseball is a very long season.

Dare I remind you, the Phillies were 21-29 at the end of May last season and they not only made the postseason, but they also came within two wins of being crowned World Series champs.

I'm not saying this slow start is ideal or even okay.

What I'd like to stress is that a 162-game Major League Baseball season is a marathon. Not a sprint.

Plus, there are some legit reasons not to panic.

Bryson Stott has turned into a hit machine.

Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh have come out of the gates hot.

And once the Phillies get closer to full strength - mainly, the returns of Bryce Harper and Ranger Suarez - things will most certainly get better. Both from a pitching and a hitting perspective.

They'll be okay.

Now, if we're still having this same discussion two months from now - then we all should panic.