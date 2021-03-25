Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies announce new safety guidelines for fans visiting Citizens Bank Park

By

Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies have announced the COVID-19 safety protocols that will be in place as a limited number of fans return to Citizens Bank Park next month.

The team's season opener will be against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, April 1.

In a statement, the team said it wants "fans and guests to be assured of enhanced COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols when attending Phillies home games."

The team said the following protocols were developed in conjunction with Major League Baseball, the City of Philadelphia, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania:

  • Face Coverings:
 Mask-up Phillies fans! All attendees age two years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on ballpark property, other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

  • New Bag & Backpack Policy:
 To expedite entry, guests are prohibited from bringing bags and backpacks to the ballpark. Only single compartment purses, medical bags and diaper bags will be permitted. Approved bags can be no larger than 16" x 16" x 8" and will be subject to inspection upon entry in accordance with Major League Baseball security regulations. Guests may discard or return the prohibited items to their vehicle, as well as store them in a new BinBox locker on Citizens Bank Way ($10 fee).

  • Clean Team & Hand Sanitizer Stations:
 All areas of the ballpark accessed by fans will be cleaned and disinfected before, during and after each game by a newly created "Clean Team" utilizing processes and products approved by the CDC and EPA specifically for use against COVID-19. Fans may also use hundreds of touchless hand sanitizing stations, which will be widely available at the ballpark.

  • Cashless Points of Sale:
The Phillies have enabled contactless and cashless payments across all points of sale locations, so guests can purchase concessions and merchandise using this safer cashless method.

  • Social Distancing:
 It is important that fans practice social distancing of at least six feet inside and outside of Citizens Bank Park. Fans are asked to be aware of visual markers, as well as verbal cues from game day staff, throughout the ballpark to help maintain a safe environment.

  • Mobile Ticketing:
As announced earlier, ticketing will now be 100% mobile through the MLB Ballpark App to create a more secure and safer entry for fans, with seating in assigned "pods." All fans should have their mobile ticket ready to scan when approaching the ballpark gate.

  • Easier Parking & Gate Entry; Plus, No Tailgating:
 To decrease higher-traffic areas, each game ticket will now include the entrance gate that allows quick and easy access into the ballpark. Parking passes are also accessible through the MLB Ballpark App. Fans should also be aware that tailgating will not be permitted at this time.

Guest are encouraged to visit the Phillies website for the latest before visiting the ball park.
