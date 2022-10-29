Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For the fans who didn't make the trek to Houston for Game 1 of the World Series, they turned to watch parties.

Kids, families and people of all ages gathered to watch the Phillies play on a big screen in the center of Haddonfield, New Jersey.

"I'm hoping they win the championship, World Series, and bring it home for another celebration," said Charles Clements.

Haddonfield shut down a portion of Kings Highway for a town watch party on Friday night.

"We're seeing all generations seeing families and individuals here, it's incredible," said Haddonfield Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich.

Once the food and drinks were secured, people claimed their spot in front of the big screen early.

Even some furry friends dressed in Phillies gear of course, came out to support the Phil's.

"She has been watching every Phillies game since the start of playoffs," said Jeff Masino referring to his dog Cocoa.

Quinn Kirwan,13, is a big Phillies fan and was lucky enough to meet one of the players before the team left for Houston.

"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, we got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.

Quinn made sure to wish him good luck.

"I said congrats on winning. I said good luck and hit some home runs in the World Series," Kirwan said.