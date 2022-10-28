Philadelphia Phillies phans busy grabbing gameday essentials ahead of World Series

With game day essentials in the bag, fans are hoping the Phils can cook up a World Series win.

Whether it was in the suburbs or the city, Phillies fans spent Friday filling up their grocery carts in preparation for game night.

It's a must for many fans who couldn't snag tickets to the World Series.

"Everybody don't have money for those big seats and tickets," said Sheed Richardson of Frankford. "So you gotta work it out and compromise."

Besides, every fan knows the best seat in the house is right at home.

"I'll just watch it on TV," said Carol Sparacio of Wallingford, PA after riding the train into Center City to shop for her gameday groceries at Reading Terminal Market.

Of course, you can't enjoy the Phillies without food, which is the reason fans came out to stock up at Reading Terminal Market

"Everybody's wearing their Phillies colors," said Frank Flaherty, manager at Iovine Brothers Produce.

Flaherty saw plenty of fans picking up fresh ingredients for their game day spreads.

"Onions, peppers, people making their own dips," he said.

Across the aisle at Giuntas Prime Shop, Robert Passio was slicing thin cuts of beef for shoppers seeking fresh meat for homemade Philly cheesesteaks.

"(People buy) steaks, pork roast for roast pork sandwiches," he said of the gameday favorites.

Fans in the suburbs also stocked up on enough food to cheer on the Phillies. The Wegmans in Warrington had everything a Phillies fan could need: including a catchy cake.

"I wanted the chocolate chip cookie cake (that said) Dancing on my Own," said Shannon Bickert of Southhampton of the cake she got featuring what had become the unofficial Phillies anthem.

What's baseball without beer? Fans who shopped for it at the grocery store and local beer distributors got to avoid the ballpark prices

"You could probably drink a whole six-pack for the price of one (ballpark) beer," said Jill Sitek of Doylestown.

Grocery experts say, no matter what you're getting, get it early.

"Plan your time because the closer we get to the game it gets busier and busier and busier. So you don't want to miss that first pitch," said Steve Gallucci, the manager of the Wegmans in Warrington.

On game day, the checkout line makes "some" feel nostalgic.

"It's a special time," said Mary Beth Svetz of Warrington. "Looking back 10 years ago I was in college and now I've got my little girl here with me."

"I'm just so excited I could cry. I'm really happy for Philly." Said Sparacio.

With game day essentials in the bag, fans are hoping the Phils can cook up a World Series win.

"The Philadelphia faith, right," said Svertz. "And food."