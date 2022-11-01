World Series: Phillies fans ready to take Game 3

"I was in recess and my parents took me out of school," said one young Phillies fan who is headed to Game 3 of the World Series.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Twenty-four hours after Monday night's Game 3 rain delay, Phillies fans are back outside of the ballpark tailgating, hoping for another win.

As soon as the lots opened Tuesday, fans got the grills going.

Blaise Hanley and his parents thought school would just have to wait.

"I was in recess and my parents took me out of school," said Hanley with a smile.

"How does it feel to be down here at the World Series?" asked reporter Bob Brooks.

"It's way better than school," said Hanley.

It's also a second chance for Andrew and Rachel Kovach to celebrate their Phillies love story.

"We had our first kiss on the September 11 Phillies game. We were here and we got married a year ago today," said Rachel Kovach, of South Philadelphia

They say they bring the Phillies good aura every time they're here.

Ranger Suárez will be on the mound for the Phillies. First pitch begins at 8:03 p.m.