Alexa predicts Phillies to win World Series: 'Houston you're going to have a problem'

Who knows if Amazon's Alexa can predict the future but we know she's a Phillies fan.

When asked who will win the World Series between the Astros and Phillies, she took Philadelphia's side.

"This year. I'm a Philly Phanatic. The Astros might be the favorite, but allow me a little name-dropping: Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, two bonafide starting pitchers for the Phillies with magical right arms. So my pick goes to the underdog, the Philadelphia Phillies who are on a roll, knocking out three tough opponents with strong pitching and timely hitting. Houston you're going to have a problem."

And if you think it's location specific... sorry Astros fans. A Houston-based Alexa device also predicted the Phillies to win.

Game 1 of the World Series kicks off on Friday. Here's a look at the full schedule.